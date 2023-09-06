NDPS case: Madurai couple convicted

MADURAI: A special court in Madurai on Tuesday convicted a couple in NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985) and sentenced each of them to ten years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, T Kaalai (65) of Kamarajapuram, Munichalai, Madurai and his wife Perumayee (60) were accused of illegal possession of ganja and selling it.

There were several cases against the couple under the NDPS Act in various parts of Madurai district since 2005.

After examining the witnesses, the Judge found them guilty of such crime and pronounced the sentence. Besides, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the accused.

According to police sources, Kaalai is facing charges in four cases registered by the Othakadai police in 2021 and the Teppakulam police in 2015, 2012, 2009 and 2005 under various Sections of the NDPS Act.

Five cases against the other accused Perumayee were booked by the Othakadai police in 2021, the Avaniyapuram police in 2011 and the Keerathurai police in 2020, 2012 and 2005, sources said.