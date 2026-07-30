NDPS Act cases: 255 persons arrested by TN Police in one week

According to the police, 200 cases under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act were registered between July 20 and July 25. The police units seized 517 kgs of ganja, 15 kgs of ganja chocolate, 69 grams of MDMA, 146 grams of methamphetamine, 7552 tablets, among others. In addition, 486 cases relating to banned oral tobacco products were registered, and 5,237 kg of gutkha were seized.

In order to assess the prevalence of drugs, the officers of the Enforcement Bureau CID (EB-CID) visited vulnerable areas in Chennai city and its suburbs. Senior officers visited Kamalapuram, Vyasarpadi, Kannagi Nagar, Oorur Kuppam in Besant Nagar and TP Chatram Housing Board, enquired about the availability of drugs in those areas and listened to the grievances of the public.

Meanwhile, two Nigerian nationals arrested in a 2019 case registered by the Kanchipuram Narcotics Intelligence Bureau and who had completed their sentences, were repatriated to their home country after completing all legal formalities, an official release said.