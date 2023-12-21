NDMA squad proves mettle during Srivaikuntam rescue ops

MADURAI: Even as the whole world was noticing every single rescue and relief effort in the flood-ravage in the four southern districts, the entire operation proved to be a perfect test to the skills of the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) Delta Squad, which proved its mettle by saving hundreds of lives, especially in Thoothukudi.

Their area of operation, which commenced on Tuesday, mostly centred on villages marooned and cut off by fierce floods from the violently flowing Tamirabarani in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi. The rescue of a group of 50 and a pregnant sub-inspector could well be an experience and lesson for the squad.

Around 50 persons stranded in houses, which were completely inundated, with no electricity, water, and food in parts of Agaram, Naduvakuruchi, and Arampannai village were brought to safety by the squad with a strength of 20 rescue personnel and 15 divers.

“We were the first responders to reach the location where the bridge on Manakarai River was completely washed away. It was flowing up to 20 feet and two villages, Naduvakurichi and Arampannai were marooned leaving not even a patch of path to reach them. Boat was the only mode to reach and rescue the scared group. And we did it,” Lt Esan, Commander, National Disaster Management Authority, Delta Squad told DT Next on Wednesday.

At some places like Naduvakurichi, where a three-member family was rescued, the squad had to battle and overcome non-cooperation from residents.

The rescue of a pregnant Sub Inspector of Police, Srivaikuntam station, added a tinge of emotion to the whole operations. The SI, who was stuck in an inaccessible terrace for two days, was lifted safely and rescued around 2 am on Wednesday after the four-hour operation.

The rescue operation took almost four hours as it proved to be one of the toughest challenges. The flood water was flowing beyond predictable level adding to the difficulty. However, braving all perils, the NDMA personnel made it and all thanks to Sepoy Udhayavan, a search and rescue expert from Madras Regimental Centre, who assisted the squad along with local Sub Inspector of Police Bebin, Seydunganallur station.

Both deserve a great salute, the NDMA team said.