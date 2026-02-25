NDA's 'poojiyams' can never form 'rajyam' in TN, says CM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), asserting that both parties are of "zero value" in the forthcoming Assembly election.
Speaking at a government function in Nagercoil, a region considered a stronghold of national parties, Stalin said the BJP-led NDA would face defeat in the State. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he remarked that frequent visits by national leaders would not alter the electoral outcome.
"The alliance partners of the BJP are themselves worried about the Prime Minister's visits. How many times he comes, the result will be the same — defeat for the NDA. They have done nothing for Tamil Nadu," Stalin said.
Recalling a recent Union Cabinet decision, the Chief Minister alleged that while Tamil Nadu, a poll-bound State, was not granted approval for new schemes, projects such as the Metro Rail have been cleared for Gujarat.
"Tamil Nadu should be governed from Fort St George, not from Delhi. This election is Tamil Nadu versus the NDA," he said, accusing the BJP of attempting to undermine the State's growth.
Stalin also criticised remarks attributed to the Deputy Chief Minister of a BJP-ruled State regarding the removal of meat shops near schools, stating that such cultural impositions would not be accepted in Tamil Nadu.
"I openly ask the BJP — when will you stop spreading hatred and instead speak about development? Do you have any competence to criticise Tamil Nadu? Our State is better administered than BJP-ruled states. Will the Prime Minister answer our questions?" Stalin asked.
He assured an increase in financial assistance under various welfare schemes for the fishing community, including education and marriage assistance.
Addressing a public function, CM Stalin also announced that families of missing fishermen would be provided a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 until they receive primary relief such as insurance compensation.
During his speech, the Chief Minister raised the recurring issue of arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities. Questioning the BJPP-led Union government, he said that despite having control over foreign affairs and the Coast Guard, the Centre had failed to prevent the continued arrests.
Recalling assurances given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before assuming office, Stalin said the issue of fishermen arrests was promised to be resolved, but remains pending.
"The problem continues even now. What steps have been taken to permanently resolve it?" he asked.
In a sharp political remark, Stalin termed both the BJP and the AIADMK as "poojiam" (zero). "When two zeros join together, they cannot form a rajiyam (government)," he said, asserting that the NDA would not succeed in Tamil Nadu.
Ministers Geetha Jeevan, Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Mano Thangaraj, TRB Rajaa, MP Vijay Vasanth, Congress legislative party leader S Rajeshkumar, and JG Prince participated in the event.