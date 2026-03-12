NDA to protest against L&O failure on March 17, says Edappadi

In a statement, Palaniswami accused the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin of failing to control crime, sexual offences and drug menace in the State.



He alleged that law and order had deteriorated since the DMK assumed office and claimed that violence and illegal activities involving ruling party members had increased.



The AIADMK leader further alleged that Tamil Nadu had become a hub for drug trafficking and other anti-social activities.

Stating that people deserve to live without fear, he said the NDA, led by the AIADMK in the State, would organise protests in all district headquarters condemning what he termed the DMK government's “administrative failure” on March 17.