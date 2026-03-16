NDA stir against govt over L&O on March 17

Palaniswami alleged that since the DMK assumed office in 2021, the State has increasingly become a hub for drug trafficking, illicit liquor operations and organised criminal networks, leading to rising drug addiction.



He further alleged that the State intelligence department had failed to detect organised drug activity and that the police had been ineffective in curbing drug peddlers.



Palaniswami said the law and order situation in the State had reached disturbing levels and cited reports of several major crimes against women in the past five years.



He also criticised the government for imposing what he termed steep tax and tariff hikes instead of continuing welfare measures. The increase in electricity tariffs had placed an additional burden on ordinary families, he said.



Palaniswami urged AIADMK cadres, leaders and volunteers of the NDA alliance, and the general public to gather in large numbers at revenue district headquarters across Tamil Nadu on March 17 to take part in the protest.