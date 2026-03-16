NDA stir against govt over L&O on March 17

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has called upon the public to rise against what he described as the “misrule” of the DMK government and appealed for large participation in the protest planned on March 17.
Palaniswami alleged that since the DMK assumed office in 2021, the State has increasingly become a hub for drug trafficking, illicit liquor operations and organised criminal networks, leading to rising drug addiction.
He further alleged that the State intelligence department had failed to detect organised drug activity and that the police had been ineffective in curbing drug peddlers.
Palaniswami said the law and order situation in the State had reached disturbing levels and cited reports of several major crimes against women in the past five years.
He also criticised the government for imposing what he termed steep tax and tariff hikes instead of continuing welfare measures. The increase in electricity tariffs had placed an additional burden on ordinary families, he said.
Palaniswami urged AIADMK cadres, leaders and volunteers of the NDA alliance, and the general public to gather in large numbers at revenue district headquarters across Tamil Nadu on March 17 to take part in the protest.
Even maternity wards unsafe amid drug-fuelled attacks, alleges Nainar
Meanwhile, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran alleged that law and order had deteriorated under the DMK government, citing a recent incident in Cuddalore district where allegedly intoxicated men entered a government hospital's maternity ward and threatened doctors and patients with a sickle.
In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran said the incident at the government hospital in Kattumannarkoil had caused serious concern and reflected the growing menace of narcotics in the State.
"Men reportedly under the influence of ganja barged into the maternity ward of the government hospital in Kattumannarkoil and threatened doctors and patients with a sickle. Though no one was physically harmed, the fact that such an incident occurred inside a government hospital is deeply disturbing," he said.
The BJP leader claimed that narcotic substances were easily available across Tamil Nadu and accused the ruling DMK of failing to contain the problem.
"Drugs are reportedly available even in petty shops. From government schools to hospitals and offices, people under the influence of narcotics are roaming freely," he said.
Nagenthran further alleged that incidents of violence linked to drug abuse had become increasingly common, creating fear among the public.
"Due to the breakdown of law and order, even ordinary citizens hesitate to confront those creating disturbances under the influence of drugs," he said.
Taking a swipe at Chief Minister MK Stalin's earlier pledge to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu, Nainar accused the DMK of attempting to downplay the situation.
"While the government claims there is no drug menace in the State, such incidents expose the reality on the ground," he added.
Joining the issue, BJP former state unit Annamalai asked for public support for the NDA's statewide protest against DMK on the increase in crime against women. Annamalai charged that the DMK government failed to control the law and order situation in the state, and crimes against women and children had taken place on every single day. “Even the women working in the police department are not safe. When the police can not ensure safety for women in their department, how can they protect the common men?” asked Annamalai.