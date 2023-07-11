Begin typing your search...

NDA allies in TN invited for meeting on July 18; OPS excluded

With the parliamentary elections next year, the NDA alliance parties are in a huddle to plan the poll strategy.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 July 2023 8:03 AM GMT
NDA allies in TN invited for meeting on July 18; OPS excluded
X

Edappadi K Palaniswami; Anbumani Ramadoss; GK Vasan. Daily Thanthi

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha election in 2024, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has invited its TN allies (AIADMK, TMC and PMK) for the meeting while leaving AIADMK's expelled leader O Panneerselvam out in the cold.

The meeting is scheduled for July 18 in New Delhi.

AIADMK's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, TMC leader GK Vasan and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss have received the invites. BJP's decision to leave out Panneerselvam, who is seen closer to the saffron party, has caused dismay in his camp.

Tamil NaduNDA alliesNDA allies in TNNDA alliance partiesEdappadi K PalaniswamiPanneerselvam excludedGK VasanOPS excludedTMCAIADMKPMKNDA allies meetingLok Sabha elections 2024
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X