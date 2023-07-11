NDA allies in TN invited for meeting on July 18; OPS excluded

CHENNAI: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha election in 2024, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has invited its TN allies (AIADMK, TMC and PMK) for the meeting while leaving AIADMK's expelled leader O Panneerselvam out in the cold.



The meeting is scheduled for July 18 in New Delhi.



AIADMK's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, TMC leader GK Vasan and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss have received the invites. BJP's decision to leave out Panneerselvam, who is seen closer to the saffron party, has caused dismay in his camp.

