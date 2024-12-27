NCW takes duo moto cognisance of Anna University sexual assault, condemns heinous crime

CHENNAI: In a significant development, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of the egregious sexual assault case involving a 19-year-old student from Anna University.

The Commission's prompt action comes in the wake of BJP state president K Annamalai's letter, which urged the NCW to intervene in the matter and take stringent action against those responsible for the reprehensible act of revealing the victim's identity to the public.

The NCW has unequivocally condemned the heinous crime, extending its unwavering support to the victim in her pursuit of justice.

In a strongly worded statement, the Commission expressed deep concern over the accused's antecedents, revealing a disturbing pattern of habitual offending.

"The Tamil Nadu Police's failure to take decisive action in previous cases has been singled out as a glaring instance of negligence, which has emboldened the accused to perpetrate such crimes with impunity," the Commission noted.

"This egregious lapse in law enforcement has contributed to a precipitous decline in the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, eroding the sense of security and trust among citizens, particularly women," the NCW observed.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed the Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police (DGP) to ensure that the victim receives free medical care and protection.

Furthermore, the Chairperson has instructed the DGP to invoke Section 71 of the BNS Act, 2023, in the FIR, which provides for stricter punishment in cases of sexual assault.

The Commission has also demanded action against police officers responsible for publicly revealing the victim's identity, a blatant violation of Supreme Court guidelines and Section 72 of the BNS Act.

Meanwhile, former NCW member Kushboo Sundar has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi to personally intervene in the matter, given the accused's alleged links to the ruling DMK party and its leaders.

In an impassioned appeal, Kushboo exhorted the state's leaders to demonstrate compassion and empathy towards the victim and her family.

"Wake up, listen to the woes of every mother, hear the silent cries of every woman. Be a little more compassionate and feel the pain of those who suffer in darkness," she pleaded.