NCW takes cognisance of 'horrific gang rape' of minor girl in Tamil Nadu, seeks police report

The commission chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to ensure prompt registration of FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act, and immediately arrest all the accused, initiate a fair and time-bound investigation, and facilitate comprehensive medical, counseling, rehabilitation, and protection support for the survivor and her family.

A detailed action taken report has been sought within 5 days from the police.

A police official said the Brahmadesam police have registered a case under POCSO Act on Tuesday and that three persons were being questioned in connection with the case. Police were examining CCTV footages to trace the culprits, he added.

The girl, who hailed from Kancheepuram district was staying at her grandmother's house in Cheyyar. She has been admitted to the Kancheepuram government hospital.