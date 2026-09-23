National Commission for Scheduled Tribes chairman meets TN CM Vijay, discusses tribal welfare policies

CHENNAI: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) delegation led by its chairman Antar Singh Arya met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay here on Tuesday and discussed tribal welfare policies and constitutional safeguards.
The high-level delegation from the NCST, which included NCST members Asha Lakra and Jatothu Hussain, along with joint secretary Amit Nirmal briefed the Chief Minister on core development initiatives and the effective implementation of safeguards for Scheduled Tribes across the state, an official said on Wednesday.
The meeting was slightly delayed due to Vijay's prior engagement of rolling out the expansion of the breakfast scheme for school students from Class 6 to 8 studying in government and aided schools across the state on Tuesday morning.
Following the meeting with the CM, the NCST delegation interacted with representatives of various ST associations and community members at the Tamil Nadu State Guest House here. During the session, tribal leaders raised critical concerns regarding the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), tribal land rights, atrocities against ST communities, unemployment, bogus caste certificate issues, and educational challenges.
According to the statement from the Commission, the interactive session provided an opportunity to gain firsthand insight into the grievances raised by ST representatives and establish effective resolution mechanisms to address their long-standing concerns.
The Commission met the AIADMK legislator P Usharani representing Yercaud (ST) Assembly Constituency, and TVK MLA P Chandrasekar from Senthamangalam (ST) Constituency and discussed various issues concerning the welfare, development and constitutional safeguards of Scheduled Tribes in the respective constituencies.
The delegation later called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan and the meeting focused on matters concerning the Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.