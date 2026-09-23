National Commission for Scheduled Tribes chairman meets TN CM Vijay, discusses tribal welfare policies

The high-level delegation from the NCST, which included NCST members Asha Lakra and Jatothu Hussain, along with joint secretary Amit Nirmal briefed the Chief Minister on core development initiatives and the effective implementation of safeguards for Scheduled Tribes across the state, an official said on Wednesday.

The meeting was slightly delayed due to Vijay's prior engagement of rolling out the expansion of the breakfast scheme for school students from Class 6 to 8 studying in government and aided schools across the state on Tuesday morning.

Following the meeting with the CM, the NCST delegation interacted with representatives of various ST associations and community members at the Tamil Nadu State Guest House here. During the session, tribal leaders raised critical concerns regarding the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), tribal land rights, atrocities against ST communities, unemployment, bogus caste certificate issues, and educational challenges.