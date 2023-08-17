NCB sleuths seize 423 kg ganja from vehicle in Ramanathapuram

CHENNAI: Sleuths from Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday seized 423 kg of ganja from vehicle in Ramanathapuram and arrested four persons in connection with the seizure.



On Wednesday on the basis of specific information, the officers of Narcotics Control Bureau, Chennai intercepted a Tamil Nadu registration Mahindra Bolero pick up van at Pitchainkottai Village on R.S. Mangalam-Paramakkudi Road, Dist Ramanathapuram.





The vehicle was found to be occupied by 3 persons, all residents of Pudukottai District. Examination of the vehicle resulted in the recovery and seizure of 423 kg of Ganja concealed beneath coconut saplings.



A Tamil Nadu registered Fiat Punto car which was used as an escort vehicle, was also seized.





Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the seized Ganja was sourced from Tuni (Andhra Pradesh) and was destined to Srilanka, said a press release from



P. Aravindhan, Zonal Director NCB, Chennai.