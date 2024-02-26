NCB sleuths hunt for int’l drug cartel kingpin from TN

CHENNAI: Investigating a multinational drug cartel that is suspected to have smuggled narcotics worth Rs 2,000 crore to Australia and New Zealand, Narcotics Control Bureau sleuths across the country are hunting for its alleged kingpin AR Jaffer Sadiq, a Tamil film producer and an office-bearer of the DMK’s NRI wing.

After the news about his involvement in the cartel came to light, the DMK issued a statement that he was dismissed from the party.

Sadiq’s alleged link to drug trafficking came to light after a joint team of the NCB and Delhi Police busted an international network and arrested three persons from Tamil Nadu.

The officers raided a godown in Basai Darapur area of West Delhi on February 15, leading to arrest of the trip and seizure of 50 kg of pseudoephedrine that was being concealed in a consignment of desiccated coconut and multi-grain powder mix. Officials said the consignment was to be sent to Australia and New Zealand.

In a statement, the bureau said that the three arrested persons said they had dispatched 45 pseudoephedrine shipments over the past three years – around 3,500 kg pseudoephedrine worth more than Rs 2,000 crore in the international market.

Now, the NCB sleuths are hunting for Sadiq to ascertain the source of pseudoephedrine. Pseudoephedrine is a precursor chemical used to make methamphetamine, a drug in demand worldwide and sells for about Rs 1.5 crore per kg in Australia and New Zealand, the NCB said. Pseudoephedrine is a highly addictive synthetic drug and even though it has some legal use, it is classified as a controlled substance in India.

DMK dismisses Jaffer Sadiq

Immediately after the news broke, opposition functionaries started pointing out that Jaffer Sadiq was an office-bearer of the DMK’s NRI wing. Within hours, the party leadership issued a statement stating that he was dismissed.

Many also highlighted that Sadiq is the producer of Mangai, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. A number of photos are also doing rounds in social media showing Sadiq hobnobbing with senior police officers and party heavyweights.