NCB arrests suspect evading arrest for three years

CHENNAI: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a wanted suspect who managed to evade arrest for three years in a drug bust case, in which the NCB seized 4 kg of hashish oil meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka.

The arrested person was identified as Siluvairaj of Ramanathapuram. NCB officials said that the suspect escaped to Sri Lanka via Bangkok, days after they arrested his accomplices. “We were tracking his movements, and on Monday, our personnel picked him up as soon as he landed at the airport,” an official said.

According to NCB, in November 2022, the officials had intercepted an SUV along the Ramanathapuram-Tuticorin state highway and found 4.4 kg of hashish oil concealed in the vehicle. Two occupants of the vehicle, both residents of Tuticorin, were detained. During questioning, they revealed that they were engaged by one person called Siluvairaj, for transportation of the contraband to Tuticorin for further trafficking to Sri Lanka.

However, Siluvairaj, the prominent member of the syndicate, escaped from India after knowing that his accomplices were arrested. During the investigation, other associates involved in the drug syndicate were also identified. So far, four persons have been arrested and are currently in judicial custody.