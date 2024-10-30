NCB arrests Sri Lankan, Moreh Tamil with Rs 27 cr worth Methamphetamine near Chennai

CHENNAI: Narcotics Control Bureau’s Chennai zonal unit arrested two persons including a Sri Lankan national and another person with links in Moreh, Manipur and seized 2.7 kg methamphetamine worth Rs 27 crore from them near Chennai. The duo had planned to send the drug to Sri Lanka.

Based on intelligence, NCB sleuths secured two persons, later identified as Vijayakumar and Manivannan-near Moolakadai bus stand and seized 1.9 kg of methamphetamine from them on October 22.

Vijayakumar was a Sri Lankan national who was living in the Kanniyakumari refugee camp and Manivannan is a native of Moreh town in Manipur state.

NCB further searched Manivannan’s residence in Kodungaiyur where a further 900 grams of methamphetamine and Rs 15 lakh cash were seized from them. Both have been remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are under way.