NCAER to verify beneficiaries of pre, post Matric SC scholarship

CHENNAI: The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) will conduct physical verifications in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu for institutes and beneficiaries enrolled in the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship schemes designed for Scheduled Caste students during the academic year 2022-2023.

The primary objective of this extensive study encompass the verification of scholarship payments facilitated through Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts, a thorough examination of beneficiary documents and direct interactions with institute and district nodal officers.

This concerted effort aims to evaluate and determine the effectiveness of the scholarship schemes for Scheduled Caste students.

The National Council of Applied Economic Research team is poised to visit the following districts in Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Cuddalore, Virudhunagar, Salem, Madurai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Erode, Ramanathapuram, Kanniyakumari and Tirupur.

“This verification will ensure the seamless execution of the study under the pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes, benefiting SC students across the state,” the circular stated.