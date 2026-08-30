Navalar-Sezhiyan Foundation confers Sezhiyan award on former Tripura CM Sarkar

CHENNAI: The Navalar-Sezhiyan Foundation on Saturday conferred the Era Sezhiyan Award on former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in recognition of his simple lifestyle, steadfast commitment to public responsibility and dedicated service to the people of Tripura.
Former Tamil Nadu minister VV Swaminathan was conferred the Dr Navalar Award for his contributions to the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.
The awards were presented at a function held at VIT, Chennai, on Saturday. Former state minister and Navalar-Sezhiyan Foundation member N Nallusamy presented the Dr Navalar Award to Swaminathan, while former TN governor Banwarilal Purohit presented the Era Sezhiyan Award to Sarkar.
In his acceptance speech, Sarkar said the primary objective of education appeared to have been forgotten.
Swaminathan thanked the Navalar-Sezhiyan Foundation for honouring him with the Dr Navalar Award and recalled his services to the people of Tamil Nadu as a Member of Parliament and minister.
VIT founder and chancellor G Viswanathan presided over the function. VIT vice-president GV Selvam attended the event and welcomed the gathering.