Navalar-Sezhiyan Foundation confers Sezhiyan award on former Tripura CM Sarkar

Former Tamil Nadu minister VV Swaminathan was conferred the Dr Navalar Award for his contributions to the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

The awards were presented at a function held at VIT, Chennai, on Saturday. Former state minister and Navalar-Sezhiyan Foundation member N Nallusamy presented the Dr Navalar Award to Swaminathan, while former TN governor Banwarilal Purohit presented the Era Sezhiyan Award to Sarkar.