Naval personnel prepare to provide relief operations in anticipation of Cyclone Fengal

CHENNAI: In anticipation of the impact of Cyclone Fengal along the coast of Tamil Nadu, Eastern Naval Command along with Headquarters, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area have activated a comprehensive disaster response mechanism, with focus on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations.

As part of the preparation, the Indian Navy is gearing up to render all necessary support to the vulnerable areas in coordination with State and civil administration.

The preparations have been made by loading vehicles with food, drinking water, medicines and other HADR relief materials as well as positioning Flood Relief Teams (FRTs) for quick response.

The Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Headquarters has also kept their diving teams on standby for emergency rescue operations.

Naval personnel, including Geminis and helicopters have also been positioned for quick response to SAR requirements.

The Navy's efforts are guided by the National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) guidelines for cyclone preparedness, which emphasise the importance of evacuation, shelter, and emergency supplies.

The Navy is also stockpiling food, water, MREs and medical supplies to support the affected communities.