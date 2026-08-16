Nausheen Banu’s tryst with destiny gets TN applause

The race, held amid low oxygen levels, freezing temperatures and rugged

Nausheen is the only woman from Tamil Nadu to have won the Tenzing-Hillary Everest Marathon three times consecutively from 2024 to 2026

mountain terrain, tested both her physical endurance and mental resilience. At an altitude of 17,598 feet above sea level, Nausheen took on the marathon in conditions far removed from the conventional running tracks on which her journey began.

For Nausheen, the Everest Marathon has been among the biggest challenges of that journey. “Every step tests not only our physical endurance but also our mental strength and resilience.” Her achievement on May 29 also gave her another distinction. Of the 254 international athletes who participated in the event, she said she was the only Indian woman to complete the full marathon category.

Nausheen grew up in Oman before returning to India, where she studied aeronautical engineering. Her interest in sport eventually took her in a different direction, and she also holds a degree in psychology.

The journey has required personal as well as physical sacrifice. Nausheen said she pledged jewellery, sold property and saved money to fund her pursuits. Her family provided her with full support, while the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and private companies also backed her efforts.

She hopes her journey will encourage women, youngsters and emerging athletes to pursue their ambitions and view obstacles as opportunities.