Nature-based solutions can offer low-energy answer to Tamil Nadu’s wastewater gap: Experts

“Nature-based approaches hold promise for decentralised treatment, while cities need systems that handle higher, fluctuating volumes. Collaboration among government, industry and technical institutions will be essential to scale these solutions," he said, while addressing the session on Innovative Nature-Based Wastewater Treatment Solutions organised by the CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) here on Thursday.

Kahlon also stressed the importance of linking sustainable wastewater management with river restoration and urban waterbody conservation.

Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, chief executive officer, Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC), said nature-based solutions have the potential to address challenges at multiple scales, from restoring coastal ecosystems to enabling sustainable wastewater treatment, and also advance climate-responsive and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.