Natural occurrence: Seaweed blankets Thoothukudi shores

The seaweed, which is commonly found in the sea, has drawn the attention of the public after accumulating along the shoreline.

Speaking about the phenomenon, local fishermen said that it is a common natural occurrence for seaweed to be washed ashore by waves during periods of strong winds. They added that there is no cause for concern, as this is a regular seasonal event.

Seaweed wash-ups have been seen along the Thoothukudi coastline on more than one occasion in recent months.