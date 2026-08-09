'Nattamai' tattoo a green card to meet me, says BJP Tamil Nadu chief post's contender Sarathkumar

Speaking at a birthday celebration he hosted for his supporters at a private hotel in Egmore, Sarathkumar said the idea of the tattoo had occurred to him and those who had affection for him could get it done voluntarily.

“‘Nattamai family’ can be our family identity," he said in an obvious reference to the blockbuster movie Nattamalai that made him a top-tier star in the film industry. This was an idea that suddenly came to my mind. Those who are fond of me can get it tattooed if they wish. I am not compelling anyone,” he said.

Sarathkumar, who already has a national flag tattoo on his right shoulder, said he too planned to get the new tattoo but was unable to do so immediately due to his shooting commitments.