'Nattamai' tattoo a green card to meet me, says BJP Tamil Nadu chief post's contender Sarathkumar

CHENNAI: One of the contenders for the state BJP president post, as Nainar Nagenthran is said to be on his way out, party's national executive council member R Sarathkumar on Sunday (August 9) said supporters who tattoo the words “Nattamai family” could use the mark as a “green card” to meet him directly, describing it as a symbol of their bond with him.
Speaking at a birthday celebration he hosted for his supporters at a private hotel in Egmore, Sarathkumar said the idea of the tattoo had occurred to him and those who had affection for him could get it done voluntarily.
“‘Nattamai family’ can be our family identity," he said in an obvious reference to the blockbuster movie Nattamalai that made him a top-tier star in the film industry. This was an idea that suddenly came to my mind. Those who are fond of me can get it tattooed if they wish. I am not compelling anyone,” he said.
Sarathkumar, who already has a national flag tattoo on his right shoulder, said he too planned to get the new tattoo but was unable to do so immediately due to his shooting commitments.
“If members of our family want to meet me, this tattoo can serve as a green card. If you have it on your hand, you can meet me directly,” he said.
Interacting with reporters later, Sarathkumar, who is among those in contention for the BJP’s state president’s post, said there was no change in his decision to remain with the party.
“There is no change in my decision. I am firm. The leadership has said a decision will be taken soon. I have never gone anywhere seeking a post,” he said.
He ruled out reviving the Samathuva Makkal Katchi, saying he had ensured responsibilities for those who remained with him, while he alone had no post.
Asked whether he would launch a separate movement if his patience ran out, as former BJP state president K Annamalai did, Sarathkumar said he did not know whether Annamalai had started one. “We too have a movement to serve the people,” he said.
He also urged people to avoid harmful habits, exercise moderation and exercise caution while consuming information circulated on social media.