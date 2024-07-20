Nation's wealth cannot be looted by greedy men for unjust personal gains: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The nation's wealth cannot be allowed to be looted by a few greedy men for unjust personal gains, wrote the Madras High Court and directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Salem range to submit a report regarding illegal mining activities in temple lands and other lands in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri district.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice C Kumarappan wrote that the action taken report filed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment(HR&CE) department shook the conscience of the Court as several hundred crores were looted through illegal mining operations in temple properties.

The action taken report stated that roughly Rs.28,51,20,000 worth of stone stolen from Arulmigu Hanumantharaya Swamy Temple, Nagamangalam, Denkanikottai,and about Rs.170,14,08,000 worth of quary stone stolen from Arulmigu Pattalamman Temple Baleguli, Krishnagiri.

After perusing the report the bench wrote that the officials of HR&CE are unable to enter into the temple land as unruly elements are preventing the public servants from performing their public duties under law, such lawlessness at no circumstances be allowed by the government.

The bench also raised serious doubt that the possibility of collusion between the police authorities, revenue authorities and other departmental authorities considering large scale illegal mining activities happening in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri, since several hundreds of criminal cases are registered and no progress has been made, wrote the bench.

The matter was posted on July 26 for the compliance of the Court's order.