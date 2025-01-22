National Research Centre team inspects Tiruchendur soil erosion for 2nd day

CHENNAI: A nine-member team from the National Research Centre (NCR) conducted an inspection near the Tiruchendur coastline regarding soil erosion.

According to a Thanthi TV report, following the inspection by the IIT Madras team on Tuesday, the NCR team carried out their inspection on Day 2.

Due to soil erosion, approximately 50 feet in length and 9 feet in depth of the beach area has been affected.

Earlier, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, along with the Minister for Fisheries Anitha R Radhakrishnan and the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekarbabu, inspected the area and assured that the Chief Minister is taking necessary steps to provide long-term solutions to prevent erosion and protect the shoreline.

