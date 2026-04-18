National Medical Commission chief assures support, flags healthcare challenges

Delivering the keynote address at the 41st convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research at Porur here, Dr Sheth said the country must bridge rural healthcare gaps, tackle emerging diseases and strengthen public health systems, even as it advances in cutting-edge research.

Congratulating the graduates, he said their journey had been marked by years of discipline, sleepless nights, demanding clinical postings and rigorous examinations, with experiences of illness, recovery and loss shaping both their skills and character. “The three guiding pillars are compassionate patient care, continuous upgradation of skills and unwavering ethical values. While science equips you with knowledge and tools, compassion enables true healing,” he added. “Patients come not only with disease but with fear, uncertainty and vulnerability. A kind word, a listening ear and a reassuring presence can be as powerful as the most advanced therapy. Behind every case is a human being, with a story, a family and hope.”

Highlighting rapid advances in genomics, AI and precision medicine, Dr Sheth said graduation marks the beginning of lifelong learning. “A doctor is a student for life. The day one stops learning, one ceases to grow, which is why there should be continued engagement in research and skill development.”

He also emphasised that regulatory