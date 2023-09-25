National high command will react: Annamalai on AIADMK-BJP split

CHENNAI: In response to the AIADMK's recent announcement on the alliance, the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Monday said that the national leadership of BJP will react to the AIADMK's stand.

AIADMK came out with a resolution announcing the party's decision to walk out from the NDA alliance following the meeting between Edappadi K Palaniswami and district secretaries, party MPs, MLAs and headquarters' functionaries.

Earlier on Monday, The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday officially declared that it is ending its five-year alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and quitting the saffron party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Senior AIADMK leader and former minister K P Munusamy read out the resolution passed in this regard in front of the gathered media persons. The minute after the party made its decision public, the party functionaries, who anticipated the same, celebrated it by bursting crackers and sweets in front of the party headquarters.

Squarely blaming state BJP leader K Annamalai as the reason for the decision, the party leadership passed the resolution to this effect unanimously. “For the last one year, the state president of BJP has been intentionally speaking ill against our party leaders C N Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa with an ulterior motive,” said the resolution.