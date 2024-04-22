National Green Tribunal seeks report on Vellalore landfill fire

CHENNAI: Raising concerns over pollution due to fire in Vellalore dumping yard in Vellalore in Coimbatore, recently, the principal bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to file reports on the incident.

The principal bench noted that 2 acres of the landfill was engulfed in fire and 15 fire tenders were deployed to combat the flames.

Over 200 tonnes of legacy waste ablaze at the yard and the nature of mixed waste lying there had raised concern about the release of harmful pollutants in the air and soil, the NGT noted.

Taking a suo motu cognizance of the issue, the NGT directed Coimbatore corporation commissioner and district collector of Coimbatore to file their reports apart from directing CPCB and TNPCB to file reports.

The agencies have been asked to file reports in 4 weeks.

The principal bench also directed to transfer the case to the Southern Bench in Chennai to continue further hearing of the case.

In October 2023, the Southern Bench of the NGT expressed disappointment over the inaction of Coimbatore Corporation in reclaiming the Vellalore dumpyard by removing legacy waste.

"It is surprising to see that instead of employing sophisticated machinery that can deal with the legacy waste in segregating them faster, the Commissioner – Coimbatore City Municipality Corporation has continued to do only with Trommels, which is not an advanced machine, besides not faster to deal with the amount of waste lying. Atleast, the Corporation could have engaged a few more Trommels considering the amount of quantity to be cleared, " the bench had observed.

In April 2023, the Tribunal had directed the civic body to engage latest machines for segregating the legacy waste, if not by purchasing them, at least by taking on hire.

Besides, the civic body was also advised to coordinate with the industries in Coimbatore, so that the legacy waste could be cleared at the earliest and the remedial action could be carried out.