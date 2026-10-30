National flag hoisted upside down in Salem; physical education teacher suspended

CHENNAI: A physical education teacher was suspended after the national flag was mistakenly hoisted upside down during the inauguration of the 67th State-level Republic Day athletics competitions at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Salem on Monday.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, More than 5,000 school students from all 38 districts of Tamil Nadu participated in the state-level athletics meet.
Transport Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban was scheduled to inaugurate the competitions. He arrived at the stadium around 11.15 am and hoisted the national flag as part of the inaugural ceremony.
However, the flag was found flying upside down, leaving the students and other participants shocked. District Collector Ilambagavath, MLA Lakshmanan and other officials present at the venue also noticed the mistake.
The minister immediately ordered the flag to be lowered. It was subsequently tied correctly and hoisted again.
The incident triggered a controversy as the national flag was hoisted upside down at an official event attended by the minister, district collector and an MLA.
Following a departmental inquiry, Chief Educational Officer Ellappan ordered the suspension of physical education teacher John Jameendhar, who was responsible for tying the national flag incorrectly.