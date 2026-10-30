National flag hoisted upside down in Salem; physical education teacher suspended

Minister notices flag blunder

Transport Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban was scheduled to inaugurate the competitions. He arrived at the stadium around 11.15 am and hoisted the national flag as part of the inaugural ceremony.

However, the flag was found flying upside down, leaving the students and other participants shocked. District Collector Ilambagavath, MLA Lakshmanan and other officials present at the venue also noticed the mistake.

The minister immediately ordered the flag to be lowered. It was subsequently tied correctly and hoisted again.