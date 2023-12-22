Begin typing your search...

National Electricity Week celebrated

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Dec 2023 12:22 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-22 00:38:03.0  )
Representative image. (Pixabay)

CHENGALPATTU: During the National Electricity Week Celebrations that were held on Thursday, the State Electrical Department organised an awareness rally in Chengalpattu to emphasise the need for conserving electricity.

Under the leadership of Arunachalam, supervising engineer at the district EB department, as many as 500 staff including electrical engineers and technicians participated in the event and discussed the importance of electrical safety and the need for continuous improvement in the electrical sector.

The event was held in Chengalpattu, Maraimalai Nagar, Sriperumbudur, Thirumazhisai, and Mahabalipuram.

Tangedco staff carried placards and pamphlets and distributed brochures with information on electricity and energy conservation to the public on important junctions and routes across the district.

National Electricity Week CelebrationsNational Electricity WeekElectrical DepartmentawarenessChengalpattu
DTNEXT Bureau

