National Commission for Women sends notice to Tamil Nadu DGP over poet Iniyavan’s remarks on Nirmala Sitharaman

CHENNAI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal, directing him to take action on DMK-affiliiated poet Iniyavan’s controversial remarks about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

At a recent DMK party event, Kavignar Iniyavan made comments about Nirmala Sitharaman not having contested elections, about continuing as the Union Finance Minister, and her habit of questioning Tamil Nadu MPs in the Parliament. A video of his remarks has gone viral on social media.

The NCW has registered a complaint in this regard and condemned poet Iniyavan's speech.

It has also issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu DGP seeking a response within three days as well as action against Iniyavan.

Meanwhile, BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai took to X to condemn Iniyavan's remarks. “The DMK has made it a habit to provide stage only to abusers whose means of survival is by passing derogatory remarks on BJP women leaders. We strongly condemn the remarks made on our Hon FM and we have sought the intervention of TN police for immediate action on this individual," he said.