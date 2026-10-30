Natarajan appointed CIC; four Information Commissioners named

CHENNAI: Governor RV Arlekar has approved the appointment of retired IAS officer S Natarajan as Chief Information Commissioner, following the State government's recommendations.
The four vacant posts of State Information Commissioners, which had remained unfilled for the past four months, have also been filled.
S Mahalakshmi, TK Shabeer, CB Meena and P Mahalingam have been appointed as State Information Commissioners.
An order issued by Principal Secretary to the Human Resources Management Department C Samayamoorthy, stated that the Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners would hold office for three years or until they attain the age of 65, whichever is earlier, from the date they assume office.
Natarajan is a 2010-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre. During his service, he served as Collector of Tirunelveli and Tiruvarur districts, Additional Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Joint Secretary to the Health Department and Director of Agriculture.
Shabeer is a professor in the Chemistry Department of New College. Meena and Mahalakshmi have served as district-level law officers. Mahalingam is a working journalist with a leading news organisation and the first State Information Commissioner appointed from full-time journalism.
The Information Commissioners will receive a fixed monthly salary of Rs 2.25 lakh, along with other facilities, including an official vehicle and government accommodation.
Following the retirement of four Information Commissioners and Chief Information Commissioner Md Shakeel Akhter, the TVK-led government began selecting new members for the commission.
The government constituted a search committee under the chairmanship of retired High Court judge Justice R S Ramanathan. Principal Secretary C Samayamoorthy and retired IAS officer R Sudalaikannan were its other members. The committee shortlisted 15 candidates and forwarded its recommendations to the State government.
Following a consultative meeting chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the government forwarded the recommended names to the Governor for approval.
The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission comprises a Chief Information Commissioner and eight Information Commissioners.