NASA-ISRO satellite launch & Gaganyaan updates from ISRO chief

CHENNAI: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced significant advancements in India's space program, including the imminent launch of a groundbreaking Earth-observation satellite and progress on the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, during a media interaction at Chennai International Airport late Sunday night.

According to him the highly anticipated NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite is scheduled for launch on July 30.

This joint mission features two key radar systems.

They are The S-band SAR: Entirely designed and built in India and the L-band SAR: Built in the USA.

NISAR is designed to capture high-resolution images of Earth 24 hours a day, in all weather conditions, including through cloud cover and heavy rain. This "all-weather, day-and-night" imaging capability is unprecedented.

The satellite will be crucial for monitoring Earth's natural resources. It will be detecting and assessing natural disasters like landslides. It will image the entire Earth every 12 days, with data shared for the benefit of the global community, including India and the USA.

Regarding Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight Program, He said ISRO is preparing for a series of critical uncrewed test flights.

An uncrewed spacecraft, currently being prepared at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR) in Sriharikota, will be launched in December 2025. It will carry the humanoid robot "Vyommitra" instead of astronauts.

If the first test is successful, two more uncrewed missions will follow in 2026.

Upon successful completion of the uncrewed tests, ISRO aims to launch its first crewed Gaganyaan mission in March 2027. Chairman Narayanan confirmed that Prime Minister Modi has granted approval for this historic mission.

According to him Chandrayaan Lunar Program - Chandrayaan-4 is progressing well according to plan. It Includes missions focused on landing on the Moon and returning samples to Earth.

Chandrayaan-5 (LUPEX) - a joint mission with Japan is currently under development and Targeted for 2028.

While Chandrayaan-3 operated on the Moon for 14 days, the upcoming Chandrayaan-5 is designed to function for 100 days on the lunar surface.

Chairman Narayanan highlighted that 55 ISRO satellites are currently operational in space.

Plans are underway to triple this number within the next four years. He emphasized that ISRO's research and development efforts are conducted holistically for the benefit of the entire nation, not individual states.