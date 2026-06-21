Narrow escape for TVK MLA Navalpattu Viji as lorry hits car near Perambalur

Lorry hits car from behind

According to the report, the accident took place on the highway near Perambalur when a lorry coming behind the MLA's vehicle crashed into its rear. Police said the lorry was transporting a paddy harvesting machine from Kallakurichi to Pattukottai when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

MLA and co-passengers safe

The impact caused minor damage to the rear portion of the car. However, Navalpattu Viji, the driver, and others travelling with him escaped without injuries.