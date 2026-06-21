Tamil Nadu

Narrow escape for TVK MLA Navalpattu Viji as lorry hits car near Perambalur

Police said the lorry was transporting a paddy harvesting machine from Kallakurichi to Pattukottai when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.
TVK MLA Navalpattu Viji
TVK MLA Navalpattu Viji(Photo: Dina Thanthi)
Updated on

PERAMBALUR: TVK MLA Navalpattu Viji escaped unhurt after a lorry rammed into the car he was travelling in near Perambalur on Sunday (June 21).

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the MLA, who represents the Thiruverumbur Assembly constituency in Tiruchy district, was returning from Chennai after attending the Assembly session when the accident occurred.

Lorry hits car from behind

According to the report, the accident took place on the highway near Perambalur when a lorry coming behind the MLA's vehicle crashed into its rear. Police said the lorry was transporting a paddy harvesting machine from Kallakurichi to Pattukottai when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

MLA and co-passengers safe

The impact caused minor damage to the rear portion of the car. However, Navalpattu Viji, the driver, and others travelling with him escaped without injuries.

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TVK MLA Navalpattu Viji
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