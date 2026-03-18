Narrow escape for railway staff in Nilgiris following chase by lone elephant

UDHAGAMANDALAM: Anxious moments prevailed on the Mettupalayam-Coonor rail route after one of the nine wild elephants camped inside a tunnel, chased some railway employees near here, officials said on Wednesday.
A video of the incident that occurred on March 17 went viral on social media.
Railway employees travelling on a locomotive narrowly escaped as a herd of wild elephants, consisting of calves, was camping inside a tunnel on the famous Nilgiris Mountain Railway, a heritage site, as shown in the video.
One of the elephants that came out of the tunnel chased the railwaymen for a short distance before vanishing into the bushes.
Environmental activists, who consider that such incidents have been occurring regularly on this stretch, requested that the Railways operate the trains at low speeds.