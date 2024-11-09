Narrow escape for passengers as bus overturns, catches fire on Coimbatore-Salem NH

CHENNAI: More than 20 passengers had a narrow escape after the omnibus that they were travelling on hit a two-wheeler, overturned and went up in flames on Coimbatore-Salem National Highway.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the bus rammed the two-wheeler, killing its rider Periyasamy (60) on the spot. When the driver tried to avert the accident, he lost control of the vehicle and the bus overturned. Even before the passengers and onlookers came out of the shock, the bus caught fire.

Thanks to the quick response of rescuers on the scene, the passengers were immediately evacuated from the bus and sustained only minor injuries. Based on an alert, firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the blaze.

A team of police officials led by Sangagiri DSP Raja are investigating the cause of the accident.