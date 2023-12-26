Begin typing your search...

Narrow escape for elderly couple after car plunges into Krishnagiri lake

While nearing Ellukuttai lake, Shankar lost control of his car, which fell into the lake after crashing into the concrete outer wall

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Dec 2023 11:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-25 23:15:41.0  )
Narrow escape for elderly couple after car plunges into Krishnagiri lake
COIMBATORE: A couple escaped after their car plunged into a lake in Krishnagiri on Monday. According to police, Shankar, 61, a retired TNSTC staff was returning with his wife Uma in a car after attending a function in a relative’s house at Sivanapuram near Kaveripattinam, when the mishap happened.

While nearing Ellukuttai lake, Shankar lost control of his car, which fell into the lake after crashing into the concrete outer wall.

The shocked villagers immediately jumped into the water body and rescued the couple, who were then admitted in Kaveripattinam Government Hospital for treatment.

The police then took out the car by engaging a crane and further inquiries were on.

