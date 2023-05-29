Narayanasamy appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Dr MGR Medical University

CHENNAI: Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi and Chancellor of The Tamil Nadu Dr M G R Medical University, Chennai, on Monday appointed Dr K Narayanasamy, as Vice-Chancellor of The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, Chennai, for a period of three years with effect from the date of his assumption of office.

Dr K Narayanasamy is currently the Dean of the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. He has 33 years of experience in the medical practice and has rich administrative experience of 13 years in various capacities as Medical Superintendent, State Nodal Officer of various Government Schemes, etc. He has also served as Dean, Chengalpattu Medical College and Dean of Madras Medical College.

He was in-charge of the Government COVID Hospital in Guindy during the pandemic and was awarded by the Government of Tamil Nadu for his contribution during the pandemic.

Dr Narayanasamy also headed the Department of Hepatology in Madras Medical College from 2018 to 2022 as the director. He was instrumental in creating the Institute of Hepatobiliary Sciences (IHBS) in Madras Medical College and served as its director.