CHENNAI: In a sarcastic dig at the controversy over the alleged leak of investment-related information from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday said his state's investment strategy was simply to respond to investors on the same day.
In a post on X, Lokesh described it as Andhra Pradesh's "top-secret investment strategy" and invited other states to follow the approach.
"Breaking: Andhra Pradesh's top-secret investment strategy has been leaked. It's called 'reply to investors on the same day.' Feel free to copy it," he posted.
His remarks come amid a controversy in Tamil Nadu over allegations that former employees of Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state's investment promotion agency, had shared confidential information about prospective investors with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.