Nannan's books will be nationalised soon: CM Stalin

CHENNAI:Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced that the poet M Nannan's 124 books will be nationalised soon.

"Writer and poet M Nannan had his own style of writing and speech. He was a teacher who could teach flawless writing and flawless speaking. Even after his death, the book continues to appear under his name. So, he lives by writing, thinking. He has written 124 books for us. His all books will be nationalised soon, " Stalin said while addressing the writer M Nannan's centenary celebration in T Nagar, Chennai.

Further, Stalin said that those who accept dravidian principles are Karunanidhi's descendants and these derivatives will continue to appear.

"Karunanidhi's successor means not only me, but all those who accept dravidian principles are Karunanidhi's descendants. These derivatives will continue to appear. Just as oppression has descendants, liberation movements always have descendants, " he added.

Slamming the Governor RN Ravi, the chief minister said that the governor is teaching wrong lessons everyday.

"Our Governor is talking about Sanatana Dharma and Varnashrama Dharma everyday. His speech is a propaganda for DMK rule. He should continue to be the Governor of the state. Then only we can develop our principles and we can make our campaign better. He is teaching wrong lessons everyday. What he is talking about is giving great publicity to our policies, " added Stalin.

Recalling CN Annadurai and Periyar's words, Stalin said that it is our enemies who keep us motivated and they should live for a long period.