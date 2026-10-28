Nanjai Pugalur barrage set for December completion

TIRUCHY: The much-awaited Nanjai Pugalur barrage across the Cauvery is expected to be completed by December-end, with 88% of the work completed. The barrage, estimated to cost Rs 495 crore, will store around 0.8 TMC of surplus water for local irrigation, Assembly Assurance Committee chairman and Thanjavur MLA R Vijay Saravanan said on Tuesday.
After inspecting 10 development projects worth Rs 823.86 crore in Karur, Saravanan said the committee reviewed the progress of ongoing works in the district and directed officials to complete the barrage project by the end of December.
Of the estimated cost of Rs 495 crore, Rs 345 crore has been spent so far. He added that the committee is considering a revised estimate of Rs 545 crore.
The committee also reviewed other projects, including strengthening the Amaravathi river banks at Aravakurichi, Pugalur, and Manmangalam. The work has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.75 crore, while desilting work has been initiated to ensure water reaches the river's tail-end areas, Saravanan said.
The panel also inspected a wedding hall under construction on land belonging to the Kalyana Venkataramana Swamy temple under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, costing Rs 5.30 crore. The work would be completed soon, and the facility would open for public use shortly, he said.
Earlier, the committee visited the government poultry research station, which distributes chicks, turkey chicks and quail chicks to farmers.