Nanguneri man held for hunting Bengal monitor lizard in Nellai

MADURAI: A 42-year-old man was arrested by forest personnel attached to Thirukurungudi Range in Tirunelveli district on Monday with charges of hunting a large Bengal monitor lizard, which is protected under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The accused was identified as Gopal from South Street, Keela Salai Pudur village of Nanguneri taluk, sources said. Acting on a tip off, D Rameshwaran, Deputy Director, Wildlife Warden, Kalakad Wildlife Sanctuary instructed the Thirukurungudi Forest Range Officer Yogeshwaran to intensify patrolling.

The team led by Yogeshwaran found Gopal moving in a suspicious manner near Agaligai Sastha temple at Malayadipudur with possession of the lizard. Inquiries revealed that the accused hunted the monitor lizard for its meat. Forest personnel booked a case against him under Sections 2, 9, 27, 31, 39, 50, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Amendment Act, 2022 and produced the accused before the Nanguneri Judicial Magistrate court, sources said.