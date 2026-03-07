Nanguneri double murder: TNCC chief urges cops to crack whip on anti-socials, blames BJP for drugs prevalence

Stating that such incidents should not recur anywhere in the State, he said the police must identify history sheeters, prepare a list of such elements and keep them under constant surveillance.

“Tirunelveli district police should list anti-social elements and monitor them. Preventive steps must be taken to ensure they do not engage in such activities,” he told reporters. The Congress leader made the remarks after visiting Nelson and Ganesan, who were injured in the Nanguneri attack, at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital and enquiring about their health. Calling the attack by anti-social elements near Nanguneri “deeply concerning”, Selvaperunthagai said strict action should be taken against those involved and they should be given severe punishment.

He also said the Congress has decided to provide Rs 5 lakh to the family of John, who died in the incident, and Rs 1 lakh each to the families of those undergoing treatment. Alleging that narcotics were a key factor behind such crimes, he claimed drugs were entering the country through Adani ports in Gujarat and accused the BJP government of failing to curb it.