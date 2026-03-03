Nanguneri double murder shocks Tamil Nadu; Opposition, DMK allies condemn act

In a statement, Palaniswami said the victims belonged to the Scheduled Caste community and that the attack was reportedly caste-driven, triggering fear and unrest in the area. He described the incident as not an isolated episode but a reflection of what he termed the State government's continued negligence and administrative paralysis.

He accused the government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin of concentrating on image-building campaigns while violence was on the rise across the State. On the ground, people were living in fear, he alleged.