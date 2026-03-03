Nanguneri double murder shocks Tamil Nadu; Opposition, DMK allies condemn act

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday condemned the petrol bomb and sickle attack in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district that claimed two lives and left six others grievously injured, alleging a total collapse of law and order under the ruling DMK.
In a statement, Palaniswami said the victims belonged to the Scheduled Caste community and that the attack was reportedly caste-driven, triggering fear and unrest in the area. He described the incident as not an isolated episode but a reflection of what he termed the State government's continued negligence and administrative paralysis.
He accused the government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin of concentrating on image-building campaigns while violence was on the rise across the State. On the ground, people were living in fear, he alleged.
He demanded a transparent investigation into the incident and accountability at every level. The AIADMK would continue to raise its voice against injustice, caste violence and the systematic breakdown of law and order under the present administration, he added.
Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also condemned the double murder at Nanguneri. In his statement, he alleged that the DMK government had failed to maintain law and order in the State.
Dhinakaran alleged that people across Tamil Nadu were languishing in fear and the time had come to unseat the regime, calling it corrupt.