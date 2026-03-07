Nanguneri double murder: Madras HC notice to TN govt on plea for suo motu cognisance

When a bench comprising Justices Sathish Kumar and Jyothi Raman commenced proceedings, advocate Aayiram K Selvakumar mentioned the recent incident before the court. He stated that two persons, including a migrant brick kiln worker from north India, were killed in the attack but the State government had not announced any relief or compensation so far. He urged the court to take suo motu cognisance of the issue and direct the government to provide appropriate relief, particularly considering the hardship faced by the migrant worker’s family.

Upon recording the submission, the judges instructed the government counsel to obtain instructions and inform the court of the State government’s position on the matter.