Name expert panel to review books: TNCC president Manickam Tagore to CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president and Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore has urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to order an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the procurement and pricing of books at the Periyar Arivulagam library in Coimbatore, citing discrepancies in book prices and concerns over the authenticity of publications.
In a letter to the Chief Minister, Tagore drew attention to the library's functioning, constructed during the previous DMK regime and inaugurated on October 16. He said the seven-storey facility was conceived as a major centre for knowledge and learning, but alleged that aspects of its book collection and procurement process warranted scrutiny.
Seeking the Chief Minister's intervention, Tagore called for a committee of scholars and subject experts to examine the books, verify their contents, and assess the pricing and procurement process. He also sought appropriate action against those found responsible for any irregularities.
Tagore pointed out that the library had placed around 1,800 books published by Agal Vilakku Publications on the fourth floor. Raising concerns over their pricing, he said books of around 300 pages, previously priced between Rs 300 and Rs 400, were now being sold at much higher rates. He alleged that some were priced at more than Rs 1,400, despite containing material available in other publications at lower prices.
He also questioned the procurement process and suspected irregularities in the book purchases. Since public money had been spent on developing the library and acquiring its collection, he said the matter required a detailed examination.
He said the government should ensure transparency in library management and prevent the misuse of public funds.