    Name boards removed from Ponmudy, Senthilbalaji’s residences following TN cabinet exit

    Ministers K Ponmudy and V Senthilbalaji resigned from the state cabinet on Sunday, and Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed their portfolios to ministers S Muthusamy, SS Sivasankar, and RS Rajakannappan

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 April 2025 11:15 AM IST
    Name boards displayed at the residences of K Ponmudy and V Senthilbalaji were removed (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Following the regination of K Ponmudy and V Senthilbalaji from the state cabinet, the name boards displayed at their residences were removed on Monday, according to Thanthi TV.

    Ministers K Ponmudy and V Senthilbalaji resigned from the state cabinet on Sunday, and Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed their portfolios to ministers S Muthusamy, SS Sivasankar, and RS Rajakannappan, and also brought back T Mano Thangaraj to the Council of Ministers.

    The development capped days of speculations about the ministerial stint of the two influential DMK leaders, who have been facing intensified legal scrutiny and Enforcement Directorate troubles, and, in the case of Ponmudy, outrage over ill-advised public statements.

    Senthilbalaji’s continuation became virtually untenable after the Supreme Court made some scathing observations about his return to the cabinet, at one point even telling his counsel to decide whether he chose the minister post or jail.

    WITH BUREAU INPUTS

