Namakkal youth ill after eating burger

COIMBATORE: Close on the heels of rotten shawarma sniffing out the life of a 14-year-old girl, a college student has been admitted in Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital for food poisoning after eating a burger.

P Sanjay, 18 from Nallipalayam in Namakkal and studying first year at a private engineering college in Coimbatore, claimed to have developed diarrhea and vomiting after consuming a burger at a fast food restaurant on Salem Road on Tuesday.

“Samples have been taken to ascertain the reason for his illness. Only one person has been admitted to our hospital on Tuesday evening claiming to have developed diarrhea and vomiting after having a burger. His condition is now stable,” said Shantha Arulmozhi, Dean of Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital.

Even though reports claimed seven others were hospitalised after eating burger, the authorities of district administration denied it.

“I deputed the FSSAI officer to verify and it was found to be fake as the specific shop had remained closed. Our checks with hospitals also revealed that only one person has taken treatment in Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital. Even for him, burger alone could not be attributed for his complications,” said S Uma, Namakkal District Collector.

FSSAI designated officer KC Arun said that they have been inquiring with the youth over the food which he took for breakfast, lunch and in the previous day to know if anything else triggered illness. The officials have been cracking down on hotels selling ‘shawarma’ and fast food items.