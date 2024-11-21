Namakkal girl bags 14 awards at TANUVAS convocation

CHENNAI: The inability to secure an MBBS seat did not stop Thilahayswari J from achieving a feat in the field of veterinary science. Thilahayswari did not secure one but fourteen gold medals in the 24th Convocation of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas), on Wednesday.

During the convocation, a 24-year-old girl grabbed the attention of the audience as the management announced that 14 medals were to be conferred on a single graduate, which is one of the rarest achievements.

Thilahayswari hails from Tiruchengode in Namakkal and is currently pursuing her first year of MVSc Pathology from Madras Veterinary College in Vepery. She completed her graduation from Veterinary College and Research Institute, Orathanadu in the BVSc, & AH, degree programmes in the academic year 2017-18.

Thilahayswari’s father R Jayachandran and mother Indrarani are both non-teaching staff in a private college in Tiruchengode.

Crediting her achievements to her parents and teachers, she said, “My parents are from poor families and my father lost both his parents at a very young age and was looked after by his uncle. So he didn't receive proper care during his childhood which is the reason why they both were particular that their daughters receive proper education. There were instances when the relatives used to question them about the need to educate girls but the awards which I received today are the answer to all the questions,” said Thilahayswari to DT Next.

She won awards like the Tanuvas Alumni Association Medal for the best BVSc & AH student and Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalitha Endowment for the best lady student in BVSc & AH during the convocation.

Thilahayswari expresses her wish to pursue PhD after completing her post-graduation with an aim to enhance rural livelihood.