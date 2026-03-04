Namakkal: Egg prices drop 110 paise in 12 days as exports due to West Asia conflict

Adding to the situation, exports to Gulf countries such as Dubai, Qatar and Oman have come to a standstill over the past three days due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Around 80 lakh eggs were exported daily from the Namakkal zone. With shipments disrupted, nearly 2.4 crore eggs meant for export have remained unsent in just three days, traders said.

As a result of the export disruption and weaker domestic demand, more than 15 crore eggs have accumulated in cold storage, forcing poultry farmers to hold excess stock.