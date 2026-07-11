Namakkal doctor, aide held in MLA poaching case

The latest arrests followed the interrogation of five accused in police custody. The police have identified the doctor as Rajasekar of Namakkal and his aide Sethurajan.

According to investigators, Sethurajan is a close associate of former minister V Senthilbalaji and a friend of Karthik, one of the accused already in custody. The police said the investigation uncovered financial transactions between Karthik and Sethurajan.

The case was registered by the Triplicane police on a complaint lodged by Uthangarai MLA N Elaiyaraja.