Namakkal doctor, aide held in MLA poaching case

CHENNAI: The Chennai police on Friday (July 10) arrested two more suspects, including a doctor, in the alleged Rs 35-crore MLA poaching case, taking the total number of arrests so far to 11, as investigators widened their probe into the alleged conspiracy to destabilise the TVK-led government.
The latest arrests followed the interrogation of five accused in police custody. The police have identified the doctor as Rajasekar of Namakkal and his aide Sethurajan.
According to investigators, Sethurajan is a close associate of former minister V Senthilbalaji and a friend of Karthik, one of the accused already in custody. The police said the investigation uncovered financial transactions between Karthik and Sethurajan.
The case was registered by the Triplicane police on a complaint lodged by Uthangarai MLA N Elaiyaraja.
Nine persons, including Thirunavukkarasu, Naresh and Thiagarajan, besides Karthik and Ramesh, had been arrested earlier. Thirunavukkarasu, Naresh, Thiagarajan, Karthik and Ramesh were subsequently remanded in two days of police custody for interrogation, which concluded on Friday.
Dr Rajasekar and Sethurajan were brought to Chennai for questioning before their formal arrests. During the investigation, officers seized Rs 56 lakh from Dr Rajasekar and Rs 14 lakh from Sethurajan, the police said.
Both have been remanded in judicial custody.
Investigators are following the alleged money trail, including suspected hawala transactions, and a possible involvement of additional suspects. The police have also issued a lookout circular against Singapore-based Lakshmana Perumal, who is wanted for questioning in the case.
Senthilbalaji and his brother, Ashok Kumar, who were named suspects, have secured conditional anticipatory bail.