Namakkal: Class 11 girl goes to school as usual, delivers baby girl hours later

CHENNAI: The Class 11 students of a government school in Pallipalayam in Namakkal were shocked when their classmate suddenly screamed in pain due to severe stomach pain. When the teachers rushed her to a government hospital, the doctors there found the cause for her pain: the girl, all of 16 years, was nine months pregnant and was experiencing labour pain.

Nobody at home or school who interacted with her every day suspected that the girl was pregnant. On Thursday, she left for school as usual. There, she was chatting with classmates when she suddenly started experiencing stomach pain, which worsened quickly. Unable to bear the severe pain, and the girl began crying loudly, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Shocked by this, the other students immediately informed the teachers, who took her to the government hospital in Pallipalayam. When the doctors examined her, they found that she was nine months pregnant and was experiencing labour pains. She was immediately admitted to the maternity ward, where she gave birth to a baby girl.

Upon receiving information about this incident, officials from the Namakkal Child Protection Unit visited the government hospital and conducted an investigation. A complaint was then filed at the Rasipuram All Women Police Station regarding the case.

The investigation revealed that a relative had impregnated the girl after falsely promising to marry her. Following this, the police registered a case against the relative under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and arrested him subsequently.